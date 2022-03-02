Franz Ferdinand pulls out of Russia shows over Ukraine invasion

Attila Kisbenedek/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS
This time, Franz Ferdinand is staying out of Europe during a war. The Scottish band, named after the archduke whose assassination helped kick off World War I, announced Tuesday that it has canceled its summer concerts in Russia over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “We love Russia. This great country has inspired our band through its art and literature and since we first played there seventeen years ago, we have built a rich and deep relationship with our Russian fans,” the group tweeted. “Since Thursday morning, we have spoken to many of our friends in Russia via social media and have encount...