Fraud suspect faked presidential pardon signed by Donald Trump, Florida officials say

"There are some conservative political figures that will hit about this theory or speak about it in code and then there’s Colorado Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert."

Clark then played a clip of Boebert speaking about a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, in which she remarked "yes, there is definitely a replace theory that’s going on right now."

"That was Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert openly espousing replacement theory by name in 2021," Clark emphasized.

The 18-year-old suspect, Payton Gendron, took explicit inspiration from the white supremacist gunman who murdered 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2019.

The Christchurch killer had warned in a manifesto of a "Great Replacement" of white Christians of European descent by Blacks, Jews, Muslims, Latinos and others, a theory that has found an increasing echo in American right-wing politics and on cable news.

Lifting often word-for-word from the rambling text, Gendron produced a chilling 180-page manifesto of his own -- in which he stated his goal: to "kill as many Blacks as possible."

Gendron himself came from a rural town in New York state that had a very small number of non-white residents.

He learned his hate almost exclusively online, a pattern of "radicalization" that law enforcement authorities say has only increased in recent years to become a major threat for the United States.

Gendron drove 200 miles to the Tops market in Buffalo to carry out his attack in a neighborhood he knew had a large African American population, during the busiest shopping period of the week.

His shooting spree left 10 African Americans dead.

