'Insulting': Republican who backed second Trump impeachment slams GOP promises to pardon him

One of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection said the former president's latest indictment "completely justifies" his decision.
Former congressman Fred Upton, who was among just 10 GOP representatives to back Trump's second impeachment, rejected the former president's claim that he was exercising his freedom of speech by questioning his 2020 election loss, and he told MLive he was "amazed" that Trump was the Republican frontrunner for the next election.
“He tried to steal the election,” said Upton, who retired last year after 36 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. “It’s one thing to say it, [but] it's another thing to actively try to disrupt the counting of certified votes and electoral votes on the House floor. It’s conspiracy. It’s against everything we believe in, against democracy. It’s just flat-out wrong. I was in anguish when Trump said that he had done everything, in his words, ‘totally appropriate.’”
Upton still considers himself a "Reagan Republican," but he's working with the centrist "No Labels" organization to nominate a Republican for president with a Democratic running mate, and he criticized Trump's would-be GOP challengers as too timid.
“They’re scared of a primary fight,” Upton said. "[They're] are walking on eggshells, not saying anything disparaging -- not Chris Christie, not Asa Hutchinson, but most of them. In fact, you’ve got some who continue to say they would pardon him and everyone involved with him on this whole thing. That’s just insulting.”
Upton is still angry that Trump tried to throw out votes cast by his former constituents in Michigan.
“Shortly after the election, he discounted the election results and he never got off that page, presenting no evidence,” Upton said. “He’s more than a sore loser.”