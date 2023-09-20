Freddy Ramirez ends campaign for Miami-Dade sheriff weeks after suicide attempt

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, police director of Miami-Dade County, entered the Democratic primary for the 2024 sheriff race on May 1, 2023. - David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS
MIAMI — Alfredo “Freddy" Ramirez III formally ended his campaign for Miami-Dade sheriff on Wednesday, about eight weeks after the county police director shot himself in front of his wife on a roadside near Tampa. Ramirez hasn’t been seen in public since the July 23rd shooting, and his withdrawal from the 2024 Democratic primary came in the form of a statement from Ramirez’s campaign obtained by the Miami Herald. “Earlier this year, I filed to run for sheriff to support and guide a successful transition to a sheriff’s office and ensure the mission and work ethic of the department was unchanged,...