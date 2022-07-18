‘Freedom and liberty and democracy are on the ballot,’ VP Kamala Harris tells NAACP convention
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday sounded an alarm for a woman’s right to choose and the ability to vote and against gun violence as she urged members of the NAACP’s national convention in Atlantic City to protect hard-fought constitutional guarantees she said are now being eroded. “Freedom and liberty and democracy are on the ballot, and we have to make sure our voices are heard,” she said, in a speech clearly aimed at laying out what was at stake in the coming 2022 midterm elections. The vice president’s speech was part of an effort to highlight the accomplishments of President Joe Bide...