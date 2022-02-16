'Freedom convoy' protestors arrested for plot to kill police linked to far-right separatist movement: report

On Wednesday, VICE reported that two of the nearly dozen people in the Canadian truck blockade arrested for a plot to assassinate police officers have ties to an online anti-government extremist movement that seeks to carve out a new far-right state on the North American continent.

"The men were part of a smaller, more extreme group that allegedly formed within the larger anti-vaccine mandate 'freedom convoy' protest that shut down the U.S.-Canada border in the small town of Coutts, Alberta," reported Mack Lamoureux. "Police said intelligence sources indicated there was a 'small organized group' that 'had access to a cache of firearms with a large quantity of ammunition.' 'The group was said to have a willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade,' the RCMP said in a press release."

Four of the participants — Chris Carbert, Christopher Lysak, Jerry Morin, and Anthony Olienick — are being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to the report.

READ MORE: 'For 6 years I have watched in disgust': GOP judge unloads on party for caving to Trump again and again

"At least two of the ... men charged with conspiracy to commit murder are linked to a little-known online community of far-right anti-government trolls, say experts, and evidence linking two of the men directly to the community can be found online," writes Lamoureux. "Police have posted an image featuring the weapons and gear they seized. In the image, you can see plate carriers contained several patches, an 'infidel' patch that’s popular in the anti-Islam community, and a simple patch with a white line scrawled across it. This symbol corresponds to the online community of Diagalon — it’s named for the idea that they would slash Canada and the states diagonally and the western side could be their new separated home."

According to Peter Smith of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, this particular community is "extremely conspiratorial, regurgitating and spreading not only the theories of its own content creators but also a variety of new and well-worn fantasies about globalist plots, COVID and vaccine misinformation, and Jewish-controlled media and government."



The larger "freedom convoy," which shut down critical international road infrastructure and paralyzed supply lines, was forcibly dispersed with mass arrests by Canadian authorities earlier this week, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act to restore order.