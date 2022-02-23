On Tuesday, in an interview with Glenn Beck on the right-wing outlet The Blaze, Mike Rowe, longtime narrator for The Discovery Channel, tore into Canadian officials for clearing out the participants in the so-called "Freedom Convoy" protesting vaccine mandates for truckers, and potentially auctioning off their vehicles to defray the economic damage caused by the demonstration.

"Truckers were the very definition of essentiality," said Rowe. "Within the course of two weeks, they literally went from heroes to villains."

In reality, 90 percent of Canadian truckers are vaccinated, and the group representing truckers in Canada condemned the protests. However, a small vocal group of truckers and their supporters closed off critically important roadways, blocking international movement of vehicles and even causing supply shortages at U.S. auto factories that briefly stopped production.

Ultimately, after a standoff that lasted days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked Canada's Emergencies Act to forcibly remove the demonstrators from roads.