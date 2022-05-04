French left agrees rare coalition deal to take on Macron

By Elizabeth Pineau, Michel Rose and Ingrid Melander PARIS (Reuters) - France's Socialist Party and the hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) agreed in principle on Wednesday to run together in June parliamentary elections and try to deprive newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron of a majority. If confirmed, the coalition pact, which the Greens and Communists approved earlier this week, will be the first time the French left has united in 20 years - but under the helm of the eurosceptic, leftist LFI this time around. "We want to have lawmakers in a majority of constituencies, to prevent Emma...
Protesters gather at the Florida Supreme Court steps in support of abortion rights
May 04, 2022
More than 100 protesters gathered on the steps of the Florida Supreme Court building in the state capital to rally in support of upholding abortion protections threatened by a looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling.
Among the chants in the crowd: “Our body, our choice.”
“When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do?” a speaker shouted. “Stand up. Fight Back,” the crowd responded.
The group received many supportive honks from the cars, trucks, and even a UPS vehicle driving by.
The crowd held signs such as “I would rather be pro-choice than be left with no choice.” Another sign: “Defend Roe v. Wade.”
And protesters were not alone. The Tallahassee protest, organized by Florida Planned Parenthood, is one of several rallies scheduled Tuesday evening across the state.
The rally is a reference to a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion indicating the justices at the high court will likely overturn the nearly half-century old landmark case of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.
Overheard at the rally, a protester said: “Over 50 years ago, I had to travel out of state — can’t believe we’re going back to this.”
Delilah Pierre, an activist with a grassroots racial justice organization called the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, said that the potential overturning of Roe will lead to threats to other rights, including the rights to gay marriage and the right for transgender people to access medical care.
“I’m pissed off about constant, illegitimate attacks that are happening to working class people,” Pierre exclaimed, “that are happening to working-class women — that are happening to transgender people, to gender non-conforming people, to queer people.”
In mid-April, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a 15-week abortion ban. That was during the 2022 legislative session. The ban launches July 1.
Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.
Legislation that would have barred discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Louisiana’s K-12 schools, a version of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill approved in Florida, was killed Tuesday in committee.
In a 4-7 vote, every Democrat on the House Education Committee and Republican Reps. Stephanie Hilferty of New Orleans, Barbara Freiburg of Baton Rouge and Vincent St. Blanc of Franklin voted against the legislation.
Filed by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, House Bill 837 would have made it illegal for schools to incorporate “classroom instruction or discussion relative to sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eight-grade classes. Teachers and school employees would have been prohibited from discussing “personal sexual orientation or gender identity” with students in grades K-12th grade.
“Certain teachers to use classroom instructional time to share their personal sexual orientation or gender identity preferences with our most vulnerable citizens, our children,” Horton said to the committee.
Randy Harper, pastor of Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City, said he reached out to Horton to get her to sponsor the bill. He told the education committee children’s sexual orientation or gender identity can be heavily influenced by what their teachers say in the classroom.
“Students feel their identity … comes from (teachers),” he said.
Horton said she felt teachers bringing their “lifestyle preferences” into the classroom are not appropriate. They should teach the curriculum, “not coming in and say (to the class), ‘Hey, everybody! I was a woman yesterday, but tomorrow I may be Mr. So and So,’” she said.
Opponents of the bill said they felt the bill’s ban was too broad and barred too much educational material from the classroom.
Dr. Belinda Davis, an appointee of Gov. John Bel Edwards on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, testified against the legislation. Horton’s bill would make the newly approved social studies standards unteachable, she said, particularly in relation to marriage or homosexuals targeted during the Holocaust.
The state’s social studies standards earned praise from conservative circles for their inclusion of various perspectives and lack of critical race theory.
To address the concern Davis raised, Horton’s bill was amended to allow classroom discussion on gender identity and sexual orientation if it’s “what is provided in the state content standards.”
When asked what she would say to students who identity as LGBTQ if her “Don’t Say Gay” bill was approved, Horton said “if the child needs help at school, then they should be referred to their counselor and someone who’s trained in that field.”
Because the bill bans discussions of gender identity, Rep. Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer, asked if students would be allowed to call adults “Mr.” or “Ms.”
Horton said her bill has nothing to do with that, which was met with laughter from the committee audience. “That’s all this bill has to do with,” one person said.
Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jarvis DeBerry for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.
Black nurse was wrongly accused of manslaughter after 'racially biased' hospital investigation: lawsuit
May 04, 2022
On Wednesday, The Denver Post reported that a Black nurse has filed a federal lawsuit against the Aurora, Colorado, hospital where she once worked, alleging that she faced a pattern of racial discrimination that ultimately led to the hospital getting her falsely charged with manslaughter for the death of an elderly patient.
"DonQuenick Joppy, 39, claims in a newly filed federal lawsuit that her colleagues at The Medical Center of Aurora discriminated against her by humiliating her, criticizing her in ways they did not criticize her white peers and denying her opportunities for growth," reported Shelly Bradbury.
"She claims a pattern of discrimination by the hospital ultimately caused her to be prosecuted for manslaughter in the death of a 94-year-old patient in 2019. The criminal charges, brought by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, were later dropped at the prosecution’s request 'in the interest of justice,' a motion to dismiss shows."
According to the lawsuit, Joppy carried out an end-of-life order at the request of a doctor, only to be accused of acting without authorization. She was also accused of staying past her shift improperly, even though the practice was common at the hospital. This led to her termination, and to a "racially biased" investigation by the hospital that triggered the prosecution, she alleges.
IN OTHER NEWS: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets confronted by a veteran for her 'craziness'
"The man died on May 24, 2019, after coming to the hospital with evidence of septic shock and multi-organ failure, according to the complaint. He was put on a ventilator before the man’s family decided to move him to the ICU for palliative care," said the report. "The patient came under Joppy’s care toward the end of her overnight shift, on a day when the ICU was understaffed, according to the complaint. Joppy stayed two hours past the end of her shift, which ended at 7 a.m., to care for the man. Around 8 a.m., a doctor gave a verbal order for 'end of life' measures to another nurse, who delegated the order to Joppy, according to the lawsuit. Joppy then called a respiratory therapist and followed his instructions for turning off the ventilator."
The Medical Center of Aurora denies acting improperly, and calls the lawsuit "without merit" and "a tactic by a disgruntled former colleague."
This comes amid other high-profile lawsuits alleging racial discrimination, including a Black Kansas City police officer who was pulled over by his own department while in uniform and driving an unmarked police car.
