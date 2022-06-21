French opposition tells 'arrogant' Macron: compromise to win support

By Elizabeth Pineau and Michel Rose PARIS (Reuters) -French opposition leaders told President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday they would not make life easy for him as he sought a way to avoid political paralysis after this weekend's election setback in parliament. Some opponents said Macron should fire his prime minister, review his reform plans and drop his top-down approach to power. While he enjoyed full control over parliament over the past five years, Macron now needs to find support from opponents, after voters angry over inflation and his perceived indifference delivered a hung parliament on...