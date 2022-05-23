Fresh photos of UK PM Johnson drinking reignite 'Partygate' row

Boris Johnson (Reuters)
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's ITV news channel on Monday published new photographs of Prime Minister Boris Johnson drinking at a leaving party at his Downing Street residence, reigniting opposition accusations that he breached his own COVID-19 lockdown rules. The photographs were taken at a gathering in honour of Downing Street's outgoing director of communications Lee Cain in November 2020, an event previously investigated by police for potential breaches of the law. Monday's photographs show Johnson making a speech and raising a toast, with half a glass in his hands, ITV said. At that time, l...