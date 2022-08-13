Freya, Norway’s famous walrus, might have to be put down if crowds ignore warnings to steer clear, officials say
A young female walrus nicknamed Freya rests on a boat in Frognerkilen, Oslo Fjord, Norway, on July 19, 2022. - Tor Erik Schroder/NTB/Getty Images North America/TNS

A beloved walrus that became one of the stars of summer in Norway might have to be put down if crowds continue to ignore orders to stay away, officials are warning. Freya, a young female walrus, has recently become a local celebrity in the waters around Oslo by climbing up on boats to rest and sunbathe — sometimes sinking some of them. The animal’s newfound fame, however, could lead to its demise. On Thursday, a senior communications adviser at the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said that “euthanasia could be a real alternative,” if Freya’s fans don’t stop flocking to see her. The 1,300-po...