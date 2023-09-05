'Friday Night Lights' author 'raised a ruckus' to get his book unbanned from Iowa school: report

For many, "Friday Night Lights" is a beloved sports journalism classic dealing with the struggles and triumphs of a high school football team in a small Texas town.

Others, however, apparently think the book is worthy of being banned from school libraries.

USA Today reports that "Friday Night Lights" author Buzz Bissinger was recently horrified to learn that the Mason City Community School District in Iowa had voted to remove his book thanks to a state law that requires school libraries only house books that are "age-appropriate” and do not contain “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act.”

Once Bissinger got word of this, however, he immediately sprung into action to convince the school board members that there was nothing pornographic about his work.

"I was outraged," Bissinger tells USA Today. "I raised a ruckus and they listened."

Bridgette Exman, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in the district, heard Bissinger's protests and subsequently reread "Friday Night Lights" to see that it cleared the state's standards. It very much did, and it was subsequently reinstated.

That said, Bissinger is also upset at some of the other books that remain pulled from the shelves at school libraries.

"I hate that some of these other books, like Alice Walker's, are still banned," he tells USA Today. "The idea overall that these kids need to be sheltered is a joke."