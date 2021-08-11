From Britney Spears to political rivals, Matt Gaetz wingman Joel Greenberg searched scores of names on confidential database
Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel in September 2019, during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Florida. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — During his time as Seminole County’s tax collector, Joel Greenberg used a confidential database to look up the personal information of fellow elected officials, political rivals, county employees, family members and even celebrities — including Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake — newly released records show. The names of hundreds that Greenberg pried into — ranging from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, his friend who is reportedly the target of a sex-trafficking investigation, to his mother and even the elderly father of a rival county commissioner — reveals the extent to which the for...