From Gabby Giffords to Paul Pelosi, a list of recent attacks, threats against political figures
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The early Friday morning assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the latest incident in the disturbing trend of violence and rhetoric aimed at elected officials. Here’s a rundown of other recent attacks and threats: —Earlier this year, an unknown person smashed in a window in the home of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. —In July, a man was arrested after standing outside the home of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., threatening to kill her and telling her to go back to India. —In June, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., who sits on the congressional commi...