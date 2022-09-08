From 'Rottweiler' to Queen Consort, Camilla's rise from shadow of Diana

By Michael Holden LONDON (Reuters) - Once called a "Rottweiler" by the woman she replaced, Camilla, the second wife of the new British king, Charles, may never have fully won over the public but she is now Queen Consort, holding a title few would have thought conceivable 25 years ago. When Charles's first wife, the popular, glamorous Princess Diana, died aged 36 in a car crash in Paris in 1997, Camilla was depicted by the media as the most hated woman in Britain, someone who could never marry Charles, let alone become queen. Charles and Diana separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996. Diana had b...