FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas over US criminal charges
Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill Dec. 8, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday in the wake of the spectacular failure of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX. He was expected to be indicted to the U.S. after the bust, which came at the request of federal prosecutors in Manhattan. “Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “We expect to move to unseal ...