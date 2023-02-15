FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s secret bail co-signers are Stanford dean and a researcher
Sam Bankman-Fried testifies during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill Dec. 8, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - Alex Wong/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — The names of two secret signers of Sam Bankman-Fried’s staggering $250 million bond package were revealed Wednesday. The filings reveal Bankman-Fried was bailed out partially by a former dean of Stanford University, Larry Kramer, and Andreas Paepcke, a research scientist at the school. Bankman-Fried had fought to keep the names secret, but they were unsealed in Manhattan Federal Court following requests by several media outlets. Kramer paid $500,000 and Paepcke paid $200,000. Bankman-Fried’s parents, Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, are responsible for the remainder of the bond pac...