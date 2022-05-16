FTX's billionaire chief says bitcoin has no future as a payments network- FT

Stories Chosen For You
Comedian nabs parody campaign website for Elise Stefanik to highlight her advocacy of 'great replacement' theory
Comedy writer Toby Morton, who helps write for the GOP Sycophant websites, noted that he purchased the website EliseStefanik2022.com to help parody a key piece of Stefanik's ideology: white replacement theory.
"Let's Keep It White" the slogan champions at the opening of the site, with a note reading "The Replacement Theory and why I support it." It alludes to Stefanik's promotion of the theory that white people are intentionally being replaced by people of color to elect more Democrats.
In the fall of 2021, Stefanik began campaign ads on Facebook claiming that the Democrats were going to use amnesty for illegal immigrants to 'overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.'"
"Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet: a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION,” says one version of the ad. “Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”
It also featured a disclaimer that it was paid for by her campaign.
Ad displayed on Facebook by Elise Stefanik campaign(Photo: Screen capture by the Daily Mail)
"I, Elise Stefanik, am a monster," the website goes on to say. "I am a vile and disgusting politician who is responsible for the Buffalo NY shooting spree. How? What is in his manifesto is what I placed into his head. Why? Because I want power. I want votes. I don't want to lead. I want to rule. People will lose lives, but that's not my concern. I'm here for the exposure, the power, the control. I will continue to do everything in my power to raise White Supremacy higher than it's ever been."
The "about" section of the website gets even more critical.
"I come from Whites. White people, Mmk?" it reads. "Let's be clear where I come from because sure, Stefanik doesn't exactly sound white, but I'm totally white. White White White!"
See the full parody site at EliseStefanik2022.com.
John Oliver brings down 'Alabama's worst memaw' Gov. Kay Ivey: 'You're an absolute garbage lady'
John Oliver opened his Sunday evening episode of "Last Week Tonight," pointing to Alabama's Republican legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey, who passed legislation targeting transgender children despite doctors testifying to explain to them why it was absurd.
A recent outbreak of ignorance has occurred in far-right states like Texas and Alabama and Oliver explained that anyone who helps provide healthcare to children like hormone blockers stands to spend 10 years behind bars.
Ivey has used the anti-trans hate as a key tenant of her 2022 campaign. One of her ads says that gender is decided by biology not ideology. Yet, she then said that she's following instructions by God, not biology.
After showing the ad, Oliver made it clear, "first, f*ck you. Second, 'summer's hot. Ocean's big.' Doesn't sound like the wind-up to denying trans people their rights, it sounds like a children's book the author wrote while hungover. 'summer's hot. Ocean's big. I don't know, what more do you f*cking kids want from me?'"
Oliver detailed some of the flaws of "how God made us," to help Ivey understand that perhaps there's not that much "intelligent design" going on.
He went on to show videos of children who explained how damaging it can be to deny such treatment to young people, who can make it clear who they are and why. Others asked why Ivey and other Republican lawmakers care so much about their lives.
Anyone who takes away that kind of care, Oliver said, showing a photo of Ivey, "You are a bad person. In fact, the only good thing you could possibly bring into this world is if you're played by beloved character actress Margo Martindale in a limited series. It wouldn't be easy for Margo, because she's so universally beloved and you're an absolute garbage lady. But it would be unmissable TV."
Oliver continued by explaining that most people, ignorant of exactly who transgender people are, focus on surgery, which they consider in Alabama to be an irreversible treatment. The reality is that there is a lot more that goes into it including medication and therapy. Sometimes it doesn't include surgery, and sometimes it does. But as with all other surgeries, Oliver said, "it's none of your f*cking business."
In fact, none of it is as quick and easy as Republicans seem to think it is. As one doctor tried to explain to the GOP legislature, there are safeguards in place to ensure the decisions are the right ones. "Gentile surgery is never performed on minors in Alabama," Dr. Morissa Landinsky said. "Puberty-blocking medications are 100 percent reversible and can be life-saving. Now, some older teens, not 7-year-olds, merit hormonal therapy, but initiation involves lengthy informed consent, lengthy mental health oversight and the subspecialized care provided."
Alabama lawmakers appeared to ignore the medical advice, and they voted to ban it anyway.
"Yeah, of course, doctors are going to be careful in caring for their patients because unlike the Alabama legislature they actually care about kids' well-being," Oliver slammed.
He noted that it's also clear why lawmakers don't tell the truth when talking about transgender healthcare. They might come off as irrational and careless during an election year.
Oliver closed by sending a message to every child that they are "important" and their "lives are important... You are profoundly valuable and irreplaceable. As for Kay Ivey, what the f*ck is wrong with you?!"
See the video below at the 39-minute mark:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 5/15/22 || HBO John Oliver 15th May, 2022 LIVE 720HD www.youtube.com
Buffalo gunman's weapon was modified to hold more ammunition — other guns were Christmas gifts
The Washington Post reports that the shooter at the Buffalo, New York grocery store modified his weapon to ensure it held more ammunition.
The man, Payton S. Gendron, used a used Bushmaster XM-15 semiautomatic rifle that he bought legally and he added a high-capacity magazine. The report revealed that Gendron openly wrote in his manifesto about the gun, noting that he got it in a small gun shop about 15 miles from his hometown, Conklin. He paid $960 he said.
"He also recounted how he acquired two backup weapons: a Mossberg 500 shotgun that he purchased in early December and a Savage Axis XP semiautomatic rifle that he received from his father as a Christmas present when he was 16 years old," said the Post.
The owner of the shop confirmed to the New York Times and ABC News that he sold the weapon to the mass shooter and that the background check raised no red flags.
Current laws only mandate that a weapon be refused if someone has been institutionalized. While Gendron was under observation in 2021, he was never placed in an institution.
“I happened to have this particular gun at this particular time,” Donald explained to ABC News. “And this particular guy happened to buy it. After the gun leaves the firearm shop, you have no control."
The report also noted that the Bushmaster XM-15 was the same weapon used in the 2002 Washington, D.C. sniper incident in which two gunmen shot 10 people in a month-long incident. In 2021, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter used the same weapon to kill 20 first-graders and six school staffers.
