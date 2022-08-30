Fugitive Marine on US Marshals ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested for girlfriend’s 2016 murder
Raymond“ RJ” McLeod was arrested in El Salvador on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. - US Marshals/San Diego DA/US Marshals/San Diego DA/TNS

Raymond “RJ” McLeod, a former Marine put on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List, was captured in El Salvador just more than six years after he allegedly murdered his then-girlfriend inside a California apartment. Krystal Mitchell was discovered beaten to death inside an apartment at the Allied Gardens complex in San Diego on June 10, 2016. At the time she’d been visiting friends in the city with McLeod, who is believed to be the last person to see her alive. After her death, the San Diego district attorney’s office charged McLeod with murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Last year, t...