Fulton County Courthouse eerily quiet as Trump indictment looms: report

Orange barricades and metal fences erected last week around the Fulton County Courthouse where a possible indictment of Donald Trump looms has slowed down activity in the area, resulting in less foot traffic and more police presence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to AJC's report, the blocked off sidewalks will be reserved for news crews to camp out if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hands Trump his fourth criminal indictment – which is widely expected to happen imminently.

Inside, much of the legal business has been postponed or moved to be conducted virtually. The usually bustling building is eerily quiet.

"Inside the courthouse, it seemed like everyone was waiting on something," AJC's report stated.

Willis, a Democrat, has been investigating Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. A major portion of the investigation involves a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in January of 2021, where he asked the state official to "find" him the amount of needed votes to win the state.

The courthouse is open for business as usual but foot traffic is much less. Willis said most of her staff members will work remotely between Monday and Aug. 18, and court sessions will be virtual.

