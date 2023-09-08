Holdout juror consistently voted against indicting Trump – making conviction less certain: report
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

One of the panelists on Georgia's special purpose grand jury consistently voted against recommendations to indict Donald Trump and his allies for their effort to overturn his 2020 election loss - prompting worries among prosecutors about their ability to convict.

The long-awaited final report issued by the special purpose grand jury empaneled by Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis showed the panel recommended indicting both of Georgia's sitting senators from the immediate post-election period, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, along with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and several others who were ultimately not charged.

But it also showed that one grand juror broke with the majority in each instance, reported BBC News.

Each time the Atlanta grand jury voted on recommendations to indict the former president or others under investigation, one person always voted no.

That never made a difference in the outcome of jury deliberations, which required just 12 of the participants to agree.

But it will worry prosecutors preparing for the criminal trial because that requires a unanimous guilty verdict.

The holdout underlines the difficulty Willis might face in convicting the former president and all 18 of his co-defendants in the sprawling racketeering case.

