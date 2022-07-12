Funeral held for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

A hearse carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves the Zojoji temple in Tokyo. A 41-year-old Japanese man on 8 July 2022 shot Abe from behind with a home-made gun at close range during an election campaign speech in the city of Nara. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Zojoji Temple in Tokyo on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Shinzo Abe, as the former prime minister was laid to rest days after his assassination at the age of 67.
The funeral service attended by close relatives was held inside the Buddhist shrine.
The conservative political leader, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot and killed while making a campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday, shocking a country in which gun violence is exceedingly rare.
His 41-year-old assassin was immediately arrested.
On Tuesday, the mourners waved and took photographs, some calling out: "Abe san!" as the cortège carrying Abe's widow Akie drove slowly past.
After the funeral, the hearse drove past parliament and the prime minister's official residence, important stations in Abe's long political career.
It was from here that for almost a decade Abe made his mark as no other Japanese premier with his national-conservative policies and efforts to revive the economy through his strategy dubbed "Abenomics."
His assassin has said since his arrest that he did not kill the prime minister on account of his political convictions, but rather out of hatred for the controversial Unification Church of Korean religious leader Sun Myung Moon, to which he linked Abe.
He told investigators that his mother had donated money to the church and in so doing ruined the family financially.
Hours before the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection holds a hearing that will center on a tweet from Donald Trump that investigators believed instigated the riot, the former wife of Oath Keepers head Stewart Rhodes said he ex would have viewed it as an order to proceed.
Speaking with "New Day" host John Berman, Tasha Adams said her former husband is still a true believer in the former president even as he faces jail time after being indicted for obstructing an official proceeding, conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiring to prevent an officer of the United States from discharging a duty.
As the CNN host noted Trump tweeted, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" on Dec. 19, 2020, he then asked how Stewart Rhodes would have responded.
"You are talking about the idea that the January 6th committee, he's volunteered to testify publicly before them and you are warning against giving him that voice," host Berman began. "Based on what you know of Stewart in the past, if he were to see a tweet from Donald Trump, like the one he issued, 'January 6th, come to the protest, it will be wild', what would his likely response have been when you knew him? "
"He would have seen that as a go-ahead," she quickly replied. "He would have seen secret underlying signals, whether they were there or not, that it's going to be okay."
"As long as they keep the former president in office. no matter what happens, as long as they are loyal to him, it's all going to be okay," she added.
Writing for The Daily Beast this week, Wahajat Ali outlined the dangers of the new Moore v. Harper case the Supreme Court has agreed to hear — and how it could empower Republican state legislatures to ignore their own constitutions and throw out election results they don't like.
"The nation is still reeling from the blitzkrieg unleashed by an extreme Supreme Court that used its last term to bulldoze a woman’s right to abortion, neutered the EPA’s ability to regulate greenhouse emissions, limited states’ rights to regulate guns, eroded the separation of church and state, and weakened civil rights by ruling law enforcement can’t be sued for failing to read a person their Miranda rights," wrote Ali. "But the Supreme Court isn’t done trying to implement minority rule and advance its Christian nationalist agenda. They have agreed to hear Moore v. Harper, the most consequential case to our nation’s democracy that most Americans still aren’t talking about."
The background of the case is that North Carolina Republicans had a congressional gerrymander overturned by the state's Supreme Court, ordering a redraw of the maps that resulted in relatively fair districts. However, GOP officials from the state have sued to restore the old maps, advancing a novel theory called the "independent state legislature doctrine." The argument goes that the term "legislature" in the Elections Clause of the Constitution means that legislatures have final, unchecked say over election laws in their state — meaning state courts can't review whether election policies are constitutional.
"If the court buys this nonsense theory, then the Republican-controlled state legislatures would be immune from any interference from state courts, governors, and elected officials who step up to protect voting rights and fight back against 'constitutional mischief,'" Ali put it simply.
Legal scholars have dismissed this idea as radical, and even retired Judge Michael Luttig, the father of the conservative legal movement, has called it ridiculous. The last time this theory came up before the Supreme Court in 2014, in a case where Republicans argued it was unconstitutional for Arizona voters to approve an independent commission instead of the legislature to redraw districts, it was rejected — but Justice Anthony Kennedy, the deciding vote in that case, is no longer on the court.
The real threat, though, wrote Ali, is that it could have consequences even beyond redistricting. A broad ruling that legislatures have unchecked power over elections could empower Republican lawmakers in swing states to throw out Democratic presidential votes in 2024 — something Trump tried and failed to do in 2020. It would, in effect, be a legal coup.
Congress, Ali noted, could solve this by amending the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to forbid states from throwing out electors — the Elections Clause, after all, explicitly says Congress can override state legislatures on federal elections, even if Republicans are trying to argue governors and state courts cannot — but it remains unclear if the GOP will reach a deal on this.
"In the meantime, President Biden and Democrats must sound the alarm about the GOP’s ongoing coup and educate the majority, pressure the Supreme Court with threats of expansion and reform, and hope enough Republican senators come to their senses and reform the Electoral Court Act of 1887 to save our democracy," concluded Ali. "Or, we can just hope that the Supreme Court refuses to yield to treachery and 'constitutional mischief.' Call me pessimistic on that last one."
On the eve of the next Jan. 6 House committee hearing, which begins at noon Central Time on Tuesday, the Defend Democracy Project, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting efforts to undermine elections, held a virtual press briefing focused on Wisconsin’s central role in the plot to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Norman Eisen, former ambassador to the Czech Republic and an expert on corruption and democracy issues at the Brookings Institution, gave an overview of the evidence so far and previewed Tuesday’s hearing. Possible crimes the committee has uncovered include obstruction of an official proceeding in Congress and a conspiracy to defraud the United States, Eisen said.
“And it’s not just federal crimes we’ve heard about,” Eisen added, recapping testimony from Republican officials in Arizona and Georgia about being pressured to falsify election results, as well as Trump advisers’ coordinated push to get phony electoral ballots for Trump from seven states including Wisconsin.
Eisen was joined by three Wisconsinites, State Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison), Kyle Johnson, the political director of BLOC (Black Leaders Organizing Communities) and Mel Barnes, an attorney with Law Forward, the nonprofit, progressive law firm that is suing Wisconsin’s fake electors who cast phony electoral ballots for former President Donald Trump.
Underscoring the panel’s message that Wisconsin played a critical role in the battle over democratic elections and the 2020 results, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, over the weekend to celebrate a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision that bars the use of drop boxes for voting. Trump called for the nullification of Wisconsin’s 2020 Electoral College votes and ordered Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester), to “do something, for once, about this atrocity!”
“I think it’s really important for members of the public in Wisconsin to know we’re not talking about something that’s happening somewhere else, or to other people. This is something that is happening in Wisconsin, specifically,” said panel moderator Joe Zepecki of the Defend Democracy Project. He pointed to Trump’s remarks about the drop box decision as evidence that “this is not over. This is ongoing.”
Tuesday’s hearing will focus on Trump’s connection to a plan to use violence to help overturn the 20202 election results. And the violent white nationalist groups that took part in the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers, have used Wisconsin as a “training ground,” Zepecki said, when extremists met in Wisconsin while plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “These extremist groups are here. … they are dangerous,” Zepecki said, adding, “We also have the dangerous, dangerous idea that the votes of the people of Wisconsin don’t matter.”
“It’s really important to remember that here in Wisconsin, the fraudulent electors, these are not random people who walked off the street and decided to do this,” said Barnes of Law Forward, adding that Andrew Hitt, the former head of the state Republican Party and Robert Spindell, a current member of the Wisconsin Elections Board were among those who cast false electoral votes for Trump. “This is a big deal,” said Barnes. “It’s a danger to our democracy, and certainly to our future elections, which we know will continue to be close. And we must make sure that voters continue to decide the outcome of elections in our state.”
Barnes connected the revelations of the Jan. 6 House committee hearings to recent unpopular U.S. Supreme Court decisions on abortion, gun safety and voting rights, saying, “the facade that these unpopular views are winning in our political discourse is really starting to crumble.”
“We’re seeing that as the committee uncovers more and more of this conspiracy, the extreme actions that these folks had to take to try to hold on to power. We know that Wisconsinites and Americans do not agree with them.“
On Tuesday, “I think we will learn more about what happened with this coordinated criminal conspiracy theory,” Barnes said, “and hopefully be able to hold some of the bad actors here in our state accountable to make sure this never happens again.”
Johnson of BLOC, an organization committed to building political power at the street-level for underserved communities, said, “The best way to describe how we’re all feeling is pissed off.”
The voters he has contact with have been angry to learn about Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s role in attempting to deliver Wisconsin’s fake electoral ballots to Vice President Mike Pence, he said. Community members feel poorly served by political leaders who would rather cheat to hold onto power than win by meeting the real needs of their constituents, he said.
“No one is exempt from the law — Black, white … Pacific Islander, American Indian — all of us in Wisconsin want everyone to be held accountable,” he added.
“I think it’s important to understand that it isn’t really about 2020,” said Roys. “It is about undermining confidence in our whole electoral system and the mechanisms for how we vote.” By casting doubt on a highly decentralized election system, Trump and his supporters continue to try to set up a plan to steal the next election, she said.
Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.