Funerals begin for Highland Park shooting victims: ‘We are ... inconsolable’
Residents deliver flowers and leave chalk messages at a memorial depicting the seven people killed after a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Those grieving for the Highland Park shooting victims begin the heavy task Friday of burying their loved ones. The first funerals for the victims were set for Friday. Among those who will be memorialized Friday are Jacquelyn “Jacki” Sundheim, 63, and Steve Straus, 88, both of Highland Park. A visitation is also planned for Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, who was visiting family from Morelos, Mexico. They are among seven people who were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade Monday. Also killed were Katherine Goldstein, 64, of ...