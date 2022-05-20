Fyre Festival creator has put together team to ‘come up with ideas’ for new entertainment ventures after early prison release
Billy McFarland leaves Manhattan Federal Court on July 1, 2017, in New York. - Jefferson Siegel / New York Daily News/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Billy McFarland is all fyred up. The creator of the infamous 2017 Fyre Festival is ready to rise from the ashes after a four-year stint in federal prison — and his plans might involve another entertainment venture. The 30-year-old disgraced promoter “has put together a team of professionals to brainstorm and come up with ideas in entertainment and other avenues to generate income,” his attorney, Jason Russo, said, according to The Guardian. In October 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years behind bars over fraud charges for his role in organizing the disastrous, and aborted, mus...