G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war, stagflation risk

By Sarah Marsh and Philip Blenkinsop SCHLOSS ELMAU, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies on Sunday to a three-day summit in the Bavarian Alps overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and its far-reaching consequences, from energy shortages to a food crisis. The summit takes place against a darker backdrop than last year when the British, Canadian, French, German, Italian, Japanese and U.S. leaders met for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic and vowed to build back better. Soaring global energy and food prices are hitt...