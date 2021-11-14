Gaddafi son registers to stand in Libyan presidential election

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of then Libya's leader Muammar el Gadafi, arrives at the charity gala "Cinema for Peace" at the Konzerthaus am Gendarmenmarkt. Saif al-Islam on Sunday applied to stand for president in an election due next month, according to an electoral commission. Peer Grimm/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Saif al-Islam, the son of late Libyan dictator Moamer Gaddafi, on Sunday applied to stand for president in an election due next month, according to an electoral commission.

He filed an application with the required legal documents for running in the December 24 vote, in Libya’s southern region of Sabha, the panel added in an online statement.

The commission posted photos showing Saif al-Islam inside its office in Sabha. The panel said he had also received his ballot card.

The younger Gaddafi appears in the photos sporting a beard and clad in traditional attire with a headdress.

An online video also showed Saif al-Islam making a brief statement, purportedly after submitting his candidacy application.

“Our Lord, reveal between us and our people the truth, and you are the best of conquerors,” he said quoting Islam’s holy book, the Koran.

His application has not been finally approved.

“In principle, his documents have met the requirements. But the final status is left for the committee that would decide on any contest if anyone challenged his candidacy,” Khalid al-Manaye, an election official, told dpa.

The registration deadline expires on November 22.

Saif al-Islam, now 49, was an influential figure in his father’s inner circle.

In 2011, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague accused Saif al-Islam of crimes against humanity and issued an arrest warrant against him.

The warrant remains in force, according to an ICC official.

“ICC doesn't comment on political affairs in Libya, but Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's status at the court remains the same,” ICC spokesperson Fadi al-Abdullah told the broadcaster Libya al-Ahrar.

Earlier this week, the commission opened candidacy registration for Libya’s long-awaited presidential and parliamentary polls.

The elections are part of a United Nations-backed plan to end a decade of chaos in the North African country.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of Gaddafi and has become a battleground for rival proxy forces that has drawn in foreign powers