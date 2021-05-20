Matt Gaetz scandal ensnares more Florida Republicans involved with 'commercial sex acts' with minors : report
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaking to reporters (screengrab)

Scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) isn't the only Florida Republican who appears to be in prosecutors' crosshairs.

Politico reports that a newly revealed grand jury subpoena shows that Joe Ellicott, a former employee of Republican Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, and Halsey Beshears, a former elected official who served with Gaetz in the Florida state Legislature.

The subpoena specifically states that the grand jury is investigating "commercial sex acts with adult and minor women" and it seeks "any communications, documents, recordings and payments" that Ellicott, Gaetz, Beshears, and Greenberg had with a young woman at the center of the sex trafficking probe.

Politico's sources claim that both Gaetz and Ellicott are being investigated for paying for sex with the young woman, who at the time was only 17 years old.

Greenberg earlier this week pleaded guilty to sex felony charges, including sex trafficking a minor. He is cooperating with federal investigators and is expected to provide evidence implicating several of his own longtime associates in exchange for a more lenient prison sentence.