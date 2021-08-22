Gang violence in Haiti has hindered aid for earthquake victims. So a truce has been called — for now
A woman who was injured during the earthquake talks to the hospital chaplain as she waits to get her injuries X-rayed at Center De Sante Lumiere hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. - Jose A. Iglesias/el Nuevo Herald/TNS

LES CAYES, Haiti — The notorious leader of an armed gang federation confirmed Sunday that a truce has been negotiated between warring gangs to allow humanitarian aid to come from Haiti’s capital to quake-ravaged regions in the country’s Southwest. In a video, Jimmy Cherizier, a former Haiti National police officer who is wanted in several massacres and goes by the name “Barbecue,” also invited fellow “compatriots to show solidarity” with the victims of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Southwest Haiti on Aug. 14 by sharing what little they have with them. “Everyone knows that the victim...