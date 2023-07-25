'Life-altering' attack by cops leaves gardener in pool of blood for drinking a beer: lawsuit​

A lawsuit filed against a police department in northern California claims cops beat a man who was already face-down in a pool of blood for drinking a beer in public, The Sacramento Bee reported.

On July 27, 2022, two San Rafael Police officers approached Julio Jimenez Lopez and two friends who were sitting outside, drinking beers after a day of gardening, the lawsuit states. Officers Brandon Nail and Daisy Mazariegos questioned the men about their open containers before Lopez found himself on the ground in a pool of his own blood, the suit claims.

According to Lopez's lawsuit, the incident left him with “life-altering” injuries, including a broken nose and traumatic brain injury.

The lawsuit alleged that cops knew that Lopez didn't speak English and didn't “fully understand” their commands. When Lopez stood up to take his ID out from his pants pocket, Mazariegos ordered him to sit down, which he did while trying to explain that he needed to stand up to get his ID, the suit claims.

"After Lopez — who is about 5 feet tall and 130 pounds — stood up again, Nail, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 250 pounds, told him to 'sit the (expletive) down,' the Sacramento Bee's report states.

That's when Nail tackled Lopez, who had his hands up, and started punching him in the face, according to the lawsuit.

Now, Lopez and his wife are suing the City of San Rafael, its police department, the two officers, and others.

The district attorney has also filed charges against both officers for unlawful assault and making false statements.

