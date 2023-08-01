Hunter Biden whistleblower accuses FBI of intimidating another witness out of testifying

During an appearance on Fox News this Tuesday, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley accused the FBI of intimidating a former IRS agent out of testifying about his knowledge of an alleged coverup in the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden, The New York Post reported.
Shapley cited a letter FBI general counsel Jason Jones reportedly wrote to the unnamed "whistleblower" before his scheduled July 17 deposition before the House Oversight Committee. In the letter, Jones told the retired agent not to talk about any “deliberations or ongoing investigative activity," Shapley said.
“He was given a letter the Sunday before from DOJ basically telling him not to talk,’ Shapley told Fox News’ America’s Newsroom.
“I know that he could have confirmed additional material facts on this investigation,” Shapley added. “And he did confirm the FBI headquarters notifying the transition team and Secret Service [about an attempted Hunter Biden interview in 2020], but really that was the only thing that he was able to speak about.”
Read the full report at The New York Post.