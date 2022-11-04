Gavin Newsom grants posthumous pardon to California abortion provider

Gavin Newsom, shown in October, has granted a posthumous pardon to a woman who went to prison for providing then-illegal abortions in the 1930 s and' 40 s. - Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Recognizing that California hasn’t always been the bastion for reproductive freedom that it is today, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday granted a posthumous pardon to a woman who went to prison for providing then-illegal abortions in the 1930s and 40s. At age 50, Laura Miner, a licensed chiropractor in San Diego, was convicted in 1949 of the felony crimes of abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion and sentenced to four years in prison. Newsom said that Miner’s story was was a powerful reminder of those who fought for reproductive freedom in the U.S. — and those who are once a...