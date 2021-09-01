Bizarre string of awkward emails revealed as gay couple is denied by Tennessee wedding venue

On Wednesday, TMZ reported on a gay couple who were denied by a Tennessee wedding venue — but in the most awkward way possible.

"Mike Gill tells us he recently got in touch with Jackie Daniel, who owns Barn in the Bend. Mike tells us he and his partner, Coty, thought the spot would be perfect, but it didn't take long for things between him and Jackie in email exchanges to get weird," said the report. "Mike says at some point, Jackie apparently figured out he was going to be marrying another man. She sent Mike an email, but it clearly stated the opposite of what she actually wanted to say — It read, 'We offer same sex marriage ceremonies only.' Jackie apparently figured out her mistake and fired off another email about an hour later with a different signature, saying, 'We do not offer same sex marriage ceremonies.'"

According to the report, Mike and Coty are no longer interested in getting married at BOTB, and only want "to make it known gay couples aren't welcome at the venue."

While the Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal nationwide in the landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision, individual venues still have the right to decide whether or not they will marry anyone for any reason, and some, particularly conservative religious venues, continue to discriminate against same-sex couples. Some wedding planner websites, like The Knot, attempt to police this behavior by only allowing non-discriminatory venues on their platform.