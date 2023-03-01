Activist assaults GOP lawmaker after bill restricting 'gender transition procedures' passes in Oklahoma: report

A protester was arrested at the Oklahoma State Capitol Tuesday after the House voted to ban minors and adults from using insurance to undergo “gender transition procedures," News4 reported.

Some people gathered in the House gallery to hear the reading of the bill and the debate between Democrats and Republicans voiced their displeasure and were escorted out. One protester threw water at state GOP Rep. Bob Ed Culver and at a state trooper and was arrested.

Video of the incident shows the protester resisting as the trooper tried to place handcuffs on them. At one point, the protester swung and open-handedly hit the trooper on the shoulder.

Culver has decided to press charges.

“If water being thrown on me had been the extent of the action taken, I would not have given it a second thought. However, I cannot stand by while our highway patrolmen are assaulted for simply doing their jobs,” said Culver.

“Taking all of that into consideration, I have decided to press charges against the individual who assaulted me and the patrolman and will cooperate fully with the law enforcement investigation.”

As News4 points out, House Bill 2177 would ban “gender transition procedures” for minors, including surgeries and puberty and hormone blockers.

“[Trans-youth] need compassionate, effective, mental health care,” said the bill's sponsor Kevin West (R-Moore).

The bill passed the House with an 80-18 vote. It will now head over to the Senate.

Watch the video below or at this link:



