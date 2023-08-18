Here's how Trump got Georgia lawmakers to back his election claims: Ex-GOP state official

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said he believes it was a desire to be in Donald Trump's good graces that led several GOP lawmakers into the crosshairs of investigators in state and federal probes over efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Duncan during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins” was responding to a question from the host over the non-indictment of his successor, Bert Jones, who was shielded from prosecution in the Fulton County case because District Attorney Fani Willis had previously contributed to his political opponent.

State officials on Thursday announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Jones’ role as a former state senator in efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

“We don't know for sure that he would have, but the only reason he couldn’t be indicted was because Fani Willis held a fundraiser for his opponent,” Collins said.

“What do you make of the fact that he's unindicted co-conspirator No. 8?” the host asked Duncan.

“Not really shocking,” Duncan said. “It's kind of a technicality, and his team filed that grievance to get them off the initial list."

“But, you know, he had a front row seat for this, right. He was a state senator at the time and I was lieutenant governor, and it really was kind of an odd motion for him and he kind of built this little coalition of a handful of senators and sure enough, they were the mouthpiece for Donald Trump, inside the (state) Senate, and they were really the ringleaders of trying to set up the meetings at the Capitol and whatnot, and he certainly ended up being a fake elector."

“It's just interesting. I mean, these guys just got infatuated, in my opinion, to be in the ‘cool kids club,’ right."

“It just was this draw of attention, they had President Trump's eye and that was enough for them to just listen to whatever they said and did.”

