George Conway recalls the Trump tweet which prevents him from using ignorance as defense in tax case

Donald Trump raged about the indictment of the Trump Organization during a Saturday night campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida.

During his speech, Trump complained about cities run by Democrats and then said, "And yet they go after good, hard-working people for not paying taxes on a company car. A company car."

Trump basically admitted the conduct Manhattan prosecutors had alleged, but questioned whether it is a crime.

"I, don't even know what do you have to put? Does anybody know the answer to that stuff?" he asked about the idea of paying taxes on employment compensation.



Attorney George Conway posted a screenshot of a 2016 Trump tweet that destroys any potential defense that Trump was simply ignorant of the idea of paying taxes.

"I know our complex tax laws better than anyone who has ever run for president and am the only one who can fix them," Trump reportedly tweeted before his account was deleted.