George Conway offers a ridiculous theory to explain seven-hour gap in Trump call logs
George Conway (Photo: Screen capture)

George Conway thinks there may be a simple explanation for the seven-hour, 37-minute gap in Donald Trump call logs from Jan. 6, 2021.

White House logs don't show any calls between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. on that day, as Trump supporters stormed into the U.S. Capitol, but Conway told The Daily Beast's "New Abnormal" podcast that doesn't necessarily mean that presidential records were destroyed or altered.

“I don’t defend Donald Trump,” Conway said. “But I think people may be getting a little ahead of themselves about this story… I think there’s a lot of suggestion out there that there was essentially an erasure or alteration of records. I would not make that accusation at this point. We simply don’t know, and not that Donald Trump would have any moral compunction about it. It’s just that these people were not sufficiently organized or competent to conduct a cover-up that would require that level of concentration and competence.”

Conway thinks it's possible that Trump spent that entire time "transfixed" by television coverage of the Capitol riot.

“He’s sitting there, watching an insurrection," Conway said. "He’s president of the United States and he fomented the insurrection, and he’s sitting there watching gleefully, too busy to talk on the phone using the switchboard at the White House to create a record."

“He’s malicious and insidious,” Conway added, “but he’s not that competent.”

