George Conway warns of wave of political violence by radicalized conspiracy theorists
Conservative lawyer George Conway is worried about how many other people have been radicalized by far-right lies after a reported conspiracy theorist was charged with a hammer attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco.

"The person who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for the Speaker of the House, according to a source briefed on the attack," CNN reported. "He shouted 'Where is Nancy?' at least twice and later, as he tried to tie up Paul Pelosi and said he would wait 'until Nancy got home,' the source said. The speaker was in Washington, DC, at the time."

David DePape, 42, was arrested and is facing charges of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon after the hammer attack, among others.

"The violent attack today against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband came just hours before federal officials here in Washington warned of the extremist threat to the upcoming midterm elections," CNN's Wolf Blitzer reported.

For analysis, Blitzer interviewed Conway.

"I am anxious to get your thoughts," Blitzer said. "Is this potentially a turning point in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection?" Blitzer asked.

"I wish it were," Conway replied.

"I wish people would pay more attention to what happened on Jan. 6 and the underlying causes like the big lie of this," he explained. "I'm afraid if Jan. 6 itself hasn't caused as much consternation among some segments of the public that it should have, I am not sure that this one event, tragic and horrible as it was, is going to add to it."

"I fear that some of the rhetoric is still not going to be tamped down," Conway continued. "I fear that the former president, who is probably going to run for re-election, if not only because of his own ego, but because he is seeking to avoid criminal liability, and he's -- you know, he is going to actually -- he is going to try to use fomenting violence as a form of defense."

"So you think this kind of violence is going to continue?" Blitzer asked.

"I am fearful that it will and that's the thing that frightens me most about this," Conway replied.

"I'm very disturbed that people on the conservative side aren't calling this out enough," he said. "We haven't heard anything from President Trump, we haven't heard anything from a lot of people on the conservative side and I think part of the reason is that they're trying to pretend that this has nothing to do with the conspiracy theories that have advanced among their voters."

