George P. Bush's political future hinges on Trump: report

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, one of the most notorious top state law enforcement officials in the country, could soon be facing a primary challenge from one of the final remaining politicians in a powerful GOP political dynasty.

But whether Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will pose a threat to Paxton, noted Fox 7 Austin, depends on whether, and how, former President Donald Trump injects himself into the race.

Bush's viability, wrote Paul Steinhauser, "involves the pending endorsement in the race by former President Trump, who remains extremely popular among Republicans in Texas and across the country as he aims to play a kingmaker's role in the 2022 GOP primaries as he flirts with a 2024 run to try and win back the White House. 'Great to speak with President Trump to discuss the future of Texas and how we are keeping up the fight to put America first. I appreciate the words of encouragement and support. Big things coming soon!' Bush teased in a tweet last week."

Paxton, who is leading the charge to completely strike down the Affordable Care Act and has faced FBI investigation for spending state money on political donors, is a longtime ally of the former president who headed up the Lawyers for Trump political group last year. But Paxton failed to deliver on his gambit to overturn the election at the Supreme Court, falling short of Trump's hopes.

Insiders have suggested that Trump likes George P. Bush more than any other figures in the powerful family — but wants to make him dance to prove his loyalty.