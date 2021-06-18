Texas AG Ken Paxton is a 'loser' — and will soon be a convicted felon: George P Bush

The U.S. Supreme Court's rejection of a Republican challenge to the Affordable Care Act is resulting in further infighting among Texas Republicans.

"Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed Thursday to continue fighting Obamacare despite a defeat at the Supreme Court, while also launching a broadside against one of his primary rivals next year, George P. Bush," Just the News reported Thursday. "Paxton suggested Bush is too light on legal experience to lead the attorney general's office, calling him a 'guy that just renewed his law — just got his law license back in October. So this isn't a place for rookies, this is a place for somebody that has some experience, that knows what they're doing. And we don't necessarily want a guy that would be kind of a beginning associate at a law firm, come manage one of the most sophisticated operations as it relates to law in the country.'"

Bush — the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, is also the nephew of former President George W. Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush — is challenging Paxton in the 2022 GOP primary and disputed his fellow Republican's interpretation of events.

"Rookie? Please," the Bush family scion posted to Twitter.

"The Attorney General's office is no place for soon to be felons. Blowing this case makes you a loser," he explained.







