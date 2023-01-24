'Sick and sociopathic man': House Dem explains why Santos' scandals are 'too serious to ignore'

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) on Tuesday told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that he would not let his Republican colleagues simply try to sweep scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) under the rug.

Although House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has so far refused to put pressure on Santos to step down, Torres said that was not going to be a tenable position going forward.

"These allegations are too serious to ignore," Torres charged. "He's clearly a sick and sociopathic man who pretended to be the victim of an assassination attempt, who pretended to have a mother who died in 9/11 and to have employees who died in the Pulse nightclub shooting, and who had ancestors who survived the Holocaust. I mean, he's so pathologically deceitful that every word he utters should be presumed to be a lie until proven otherwise."

Wallace noted that McCarthy had nonetheless given Santos two committee assignments, which she suggested meant that Santos was safe for the time being.

Torres replied that there was simply no way Santos could continue serving in the House of Representatives.

"He has no business being a member of Congress, let alone a member of any committee," he said. "He is a disgrace and his ability to govern has been crippled by complete collapse of his credibility. He has no credibility with his constituents, no credibility with his colleagues. He's a punch line for comedians rather than a public servant for his constituents and the only path forward for him is resignation."

