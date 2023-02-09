George Santos faces new effort to remove him from Congress

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York is facing a new effort to have him removed from the U.S. House, ABC7 reports.

The measure, brought by Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), will likely won't proceed since it needs two-thirds majority vote to pass.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said while he hasn't read the entire measure, "it speaks for itself."

"I haven't had the opportunity to look at the precise language connected to the resolution," Jeffries said. "I can only imagine what it says and it certainly speaks for itself. George Santos is a complete and utter and total fraud and that fraud was perpetrated on the American people with aid and comfort from the extreme MAGA Republican establishment and they are still coddling him here in the U.S. Congress."

IN OTHER NEWS: Rihanna's obscene anti-Trump graffiti induces a hissy fit from GOP's Ronny Jackson

As ABC7 points out, the measure comes as Santos is set to take part in his first classified briefing, which will deal with the Chinese spy balloon.

"We're going to do a classified briefing for all members in the House so that it's very important we get all the information," McCarthy said, signaling to reporters that he's okay with Santos participating in the briefing.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of George Santos.