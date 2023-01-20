Former Ground Zero worker calls on Kevin McCarthy to take action on George Santos over his 9/11 lies
George Santos (Photo by Olivier Douliery for AFP)

A man who lost his foot while working as a construction worker at Ground Zero days after 9/11 has called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to take action against New York GOP congressman George Santos for lying about his mother being a victim of the 2001 terrorist attacks, the New York Post reports.

“I pray that leadership, that Kevin McCarthy finds that last ounce of dignity and does the right thing,” John Feal told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Thursday night. “And I don’t think that will happen.”

“This is about an evil man who maliciously lied, cheated, conned, and didn’t care the trail that he left behind,” Feal added. “And to me, that’s — it’s un-American, it’s unpatriotic.”

In the run up to his election, Santos claimed on his campaign website that his mother, Fatima A.C.H. Devolder, was working in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on the morning of 9/11.

“She survived the tragic events … but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer,” the biography said. However, it was reported that Devolder was in her native Brazil for the entirety of 2001.

As the Post points out, Feal was a demolition supervisor at Ground Zero when his foot was crushed by a steel beam on the site, and later had to be partially amputated.

