George Santos’ Miami boosters: Anti-vax school leaders, billionaire lawyer’s family
Entrepreneur, businessman, attorney, and MSP Recovery CEO John H. Ruiz poses at his house in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. - Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS

As George Santos sought to woo influential Republicans last summer en route to a New York congressional seat, he quietly held a fundraiser at a lavish estate on Long Island’s North Shore. The evening featured an appearance by the chair of the Nassau County GOP, as well as a performance by country singer Lee Greenwood, whose patriotic hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” became a staple at Donald Trump rallies. Santos had two Miami Beach residents to thank for the affair. The estate’s owners were Leila and David Centner, wealthy political donors who founded a private school in Miami that caused an uproar...