George Santos and Lee Zeldin
Photo: Facebook

Protesters are again calling for embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign -- and they want his passport revoked.

The newly elected Long Island Republican is facing widespread calls to step down after admitting to fabricating his backstory, which has now fallen under investigation by state and federal authorities, and a local GOP leader says Santos admitted to stealing and forging checks to buy expensive clothing and shoes in Brazil, reported CBS News.

"I met with him in 2020 when he first ran, and right away we thought he was very strange and, frankly not a serious candidate," said Grant Lally, the Republican lawyer who runs the GOP-leaning North Shore Leader.

Nassau County legislator Josh Lafazan said that's reason enough to consider Santos a flight risk, and he'll take part in a rally Wednesday at LaGuardia Airport calling for the congressman's passport to be revoked to prevent him from leaving the country, reported WABC-TV.

Despite the questions about Santos' background and finances, House speaker Kevin McCarthy assigned him to the Science, Space and Technology Committee and the Small Business Committee.

