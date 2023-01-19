George Takei spearheads petition to get Santos expelled from Congress
George Takei speaks to CNN (screen grab)

Actor and activist George Takei is launching a petition to have scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos (R-NY) removed from Congress, according to Patch.com on Thursday.

"Actor George Takei, best known for his role in Star Trek, started a petition to expel the embattled Republican — accused this week by a disabled veteran of taking $3,000 from a dying dog's fundraiser — from the House of Representatives," reported Coral Murphy Marcos.

"I know we need two-thirds of Congress to agree, and that's a tall order in a narrowly divided House," the petition states. "But if we don't demand it, we'll never get it."

The petition had already garnered 20,000 signatures by Thursday afternoon, and Takei took to Twitter to encourage more people to sign on.

Santos, who was elected to a traditionally Democratic-leaning district on Long Island, has been plagued with a series of reports revealing he lied about almost every aspect of his life on the campaign trail, including his education, work history, ethnic background, and campaign finance.

"Takei has a long history of activism, especially for LGBTQ rights," noted the Patch report. "He has served as the spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign 'Coming Out Project,' and was Cultural Affairs Chairman of the Japanese American Citizens League."

Santos has remained adamant that he will not resign — he recently confused reporters by claiming he would only resign if "142 people" demanded it, although he later clarified he meant the roughly 142,000 people who voted for him in the election. Numerous Republican congressmen and local officials in New York have called on him to resign; however, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who recently emerged from a bruising fight that saw him only barely earn enough votes to be elected to the top position, has made clear he will not ask Santos to step down, creating long odds of securing enough Republican votes to expel him from office.

