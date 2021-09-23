Trump attacks George W Bush over his support for 'low polling' Liz Cheney
(Shutterstock)

Donald Trump is once again taking aim at former president George W. Bush, this time over this support for Wyoming GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump over what she says is his role in inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Bush is the one who got us into the quicksand of the Middle East," and "the Middle East was left in worse shape after 21 years than it was when he started his stupidity," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday, slamming Bush's support for the "warmongering and very low polling" Cheney.

As Yahoo! News points out, Trump and the Bush family have been fighting for years, especially since Trump's attacks on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush during the 2016 elections.

Trump is backing a Republican opponent of Cheney in Wyoming's GOP primary next year. He attacked Bush over his foreign policy choices after news broke that Bush is sponsoring an Oct. 18 campaign fundraiser for Cheney in Dallas.

SmartNews