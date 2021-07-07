Georgia community on edge after golf course killings
The image displayed in the GoFundMe campaign for the family of slain Georgia golfer Gene Siller. - GoFundMe.com/TNS

KENNESAW, Ga. — As he observed the pickup truck stuck in a sand trap on the 10th hole at Kennesaw’s Pinetree Country Club golf course Saturday afternoon, club member Tom Dowling figured the driver had suffered a medical emergency. Golf pro Gene Siller volunteered to investigate. “It could’ve been any of us who went up there,” said Dowling, who estimated there were 50 to 60 golfers in the clubhouse when the white truck was first spotted roughly 400 yards away. Wearing bright red pants in honor of Independence Day, Siller could still be seen from the clubhouse windows as he neared the vehicle. A...