Shocking videos show children climbing out school bus windows after driver gets in altercation with parents
Videos posted to social media shows Georgia elementary school children climbing out of the windows of a school bus at a busy intersection, WSB-TV reports.

The Paulding County School District said that the bus driver has been suspended and is being investigation for an alleged fight with parents in an incident that took place Wednesday involving students from Allgood Elementary School.

Videos posted to TikTok show parents telling their children to climb out the bus windows, while one parent bangs on the door to get the driver to open it. Another video shows a parent slapping the driver's face.

After the slap, the driver closed the bus door and drove off with children still inside -- some screaming and sticking their heads out the windows.

Paulding County Schools said the bus’s regular driver was out sick and a substitute driver was filling in.

“A backup resulted, and the situation soon escalated as parents waited at the stop for their students,” the district said in a statement.

