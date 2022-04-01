Georgia Senate OKs bill allowing concealed handguns without a permit
Georgia's Senate gave the OK Friday for permitless carry of handguns. - David Webb/Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate on Friday gave final approval to a bill that would let Georgians carry a concealed handgun without getting a license from the state. Senate Bill 319 would allow Georgians to carry a concealed handgun everywhere license holders currently are allowed to carry them. Guns would still be prohibited in the secured areas of airports, government buildings that have security at the entrance and other secured areas. Under the bill, only those who are legally allowed to carry a gun could carry a concealed handgun. Those who could not carry a concealed weapon include people wh...