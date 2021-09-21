Georgia's Raffensperger punches holes in Trump's latest election fraud claims in Morning Joe interview
MSNBC screenshots

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushed back at Donald Trump for sending a letter asking him to decertify the results of the 2020 presidential election and walked the hosts through the many voter fraud allegations made by the former president and his allies before knocking each one down.

Asserting, without a doubt, that President Joe Biden won the state's 16 Electoral College votes, the Republican lawmaker claimed the former president has no case left to press.

Pointedly he noted one accusation and proceeded to swat it aside.

"The conspiracy theorists seemed to focus on Fulton county and one of my friends sent an article from a website run by a Chinese religious cult that says somebody is taking suitcases out from underneath the table and moving them out and some conspiracy theory. Did somebody take suitcase and ballots and move them out?" he was asked.

"At the State Farm Arena, it was under surveillance 24/7," the Georgia Republican explained. "What we did was we brought in the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of investigation and all three law enforcement agencies looked at that and said there was not anything. That lie got around the world before our investigators had the opportunity to bring in outside law enforcement also looked at it."

"Some people choose to understand the truth and others want to continue the big lie," he added.

"Is there any doubt in your mind that Joe Biden won the state of Georgia?" he was pressed.

"No, there is no doubt of my mind," he replied.

Watch below:

MSNBC 09 21 2021 06 35 03 youtu.be


Video 2020 Election SmartNews